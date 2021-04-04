Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $10.49 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $248,534,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $247.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $289.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

