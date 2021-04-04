Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

DHR stock opened at $225.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $160.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.29. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $127.70 and a 12-month high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.