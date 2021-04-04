Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $3.38 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,323,000 after purchasing an additional 104,471 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $213.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.43 and its 200 day moving average is $228.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

