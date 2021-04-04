Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $92.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.