Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

NYSE GM opened at $57.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. General Motors has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

