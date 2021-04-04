Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $6.11 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after purchasing an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after purchasing an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after acquiring an additional 541,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $353.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.16 and a 12-month high of $379.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Truist upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens lowered their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.81.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

