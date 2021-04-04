Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $6.93 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Broadcom by 33,574.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,427,000 after acquiring an additional 167,202 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,715,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 125,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,887,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $475.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $469.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.82. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.45 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,241,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

