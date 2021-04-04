Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $7.15 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $73.14 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average of $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.