Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $9.50 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.17.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $249.17 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.21 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.35 and its 200-day moving average is $235.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

