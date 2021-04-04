Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $9.52 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,157 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

NYSE ORCL opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average is $61.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.