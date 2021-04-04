Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Intuit by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

INTU opened at $395.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $392.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.34. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.55 and a 12 month high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,648. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

