Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 12,000 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 33,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $365,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock opened at $153.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.