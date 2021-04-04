Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 1,400 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

TSN stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.14. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.