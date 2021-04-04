Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 1,700 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.7% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,559,314,000 after purchasing an additional 132,529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,103,000 after purchasing an additional 110,499 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,057,000 after purchasing an additional 90,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,660,000 after purchasing an additional 597,444 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS opened at $327.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.67 and a one year high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

