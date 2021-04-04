Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 400 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $331.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.57. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.69 and a 12-month high of $339.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on URI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.38.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

