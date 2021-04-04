Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $848,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,201. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,199.44.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,137.75 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,079.81 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,071.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,803.06. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

