Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,864,000 after purchasing an additional 224,610 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $104.92 and a 12 month high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

