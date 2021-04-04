Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,400 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $135.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.05.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.