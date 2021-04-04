Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 3,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,517 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM opened at $218.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.90. The company has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $130.04 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total value of $1,114,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,994.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,030 shares of company stock valued at $15,305,352. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

