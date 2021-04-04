Lobstex Market Cap Reaches $2.21 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $922,284.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001300 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,664,523 coins and its circulating supply is 21,664,511 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

