LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.72 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $9,340.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00069101 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003172 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000744 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,843,198 coins and its circulating supply is 51,630,421 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.