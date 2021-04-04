LockTrip (LOC) Hits Market Capitalization of $115.41 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 89% higher against the dollar. One LockTrip coin can currently be purchased for about $7.72 or 0.00013186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a total market cap of $115.41 million and approximately $341,438.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LockTrip

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

