LockTrip (LOC) Trading Up 91.8% Over Last Week

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $116.39 million and $180,527.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip coin can currently be bought for $7.78 or 0.00013336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 91.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Coin Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

