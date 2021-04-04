Loki Hits One Day Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,657.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,095.77 or 0.03572891 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.68 or 0.00350636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $566.79 or 0.00966268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.79 or 0.00451424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.89 or 0.00386810 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.51 or 0.00324787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00024744 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.