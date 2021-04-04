Loom Network (LOOM) Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $260.38 million and $173.92 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 44.8% higher against the US dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00052655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.89 or 0.00689825 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027850 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

