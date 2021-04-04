Loopring [NEO] Market Capitalization Reaches $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX, Switcheo Network and IDAX. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00074668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.60 or 0.00309107 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $444.05 or 0.00760015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00090960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,145.91 or 0.99520591 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.