Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 379.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,330 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

LPX stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

