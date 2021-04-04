Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.12.

Shares of LOW opened at $191.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.58. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.25 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

