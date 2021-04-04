LPL Financial LLC Acquires 10,050 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of OMC opened at $75.91 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $77.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

