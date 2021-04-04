LPL Financial LLC Acquires 5,546 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.46% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 29,500.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

HQL stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.