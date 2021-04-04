LPL Financial LLC Acquires 611 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after buying an additional 1,532,220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,333,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after buying an additional 270,904 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after buying an additional 321,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,201,000 after buying an additional 125,117 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.06.

WIX stock opened at $293.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of -113.68 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.43. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.