LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $154.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.33.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.