LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 24,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $204.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $209.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

