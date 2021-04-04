LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,869 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

NYSE RKT opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.