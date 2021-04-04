LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 8.66% of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000.

Shares of RNLC opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $30.58.

