LPL Financial LLC Buys 17,119 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.77% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

PIO stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.94. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $36.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

