LPL Financial LLC Buys 29,421 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,421 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.44% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.