LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,440 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 64,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.90. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $107.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

