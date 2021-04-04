LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,633 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,892 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

