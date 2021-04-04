LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,431 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 9.30% of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,000.
CID stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18.
