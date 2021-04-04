LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 963.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TYL opened at $431.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.42 and a 200 day moving average of $415.94. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.38 and a 52-week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.50.

In other news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

