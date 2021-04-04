LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,545,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $294.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.97. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.42 and a 12-month high of $303.79.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.27.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

