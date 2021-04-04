LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 237.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,438 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,988,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,746,000 after buying an additional 246,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,500,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,493,000 after buying an additional 252,405 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,509,000 after buying an additional 471,900 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,123,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,674,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,111,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,866,000 after purchasing an additional 233,802 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

EQR stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.