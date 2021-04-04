LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.33% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCOM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

FCOM stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $51.55.

