LPL Financial LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 53,503 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 232,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 51,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,523,000 after purchasing an additional 41,991 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 330,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 41,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $988,000.

BTT opened at $25.55 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

