LPL Financial LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,479 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,635,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after buying an additional 373,352 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,956,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after buying an additional 183,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,274,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after buying an additional 36,212 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,237,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after buying an additional 46,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,037,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after buying an additional 357,928 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UA opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

