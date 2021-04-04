LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,831,000 after buying an additional 1,731,017 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,186,000 after buying an additional 1,442,126 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,223,000 after buying an additional 907,648 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,286,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,015,000 after buying an additional 893,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

NYSE:HIG opened at $68.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

