LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Overstock.com worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $121,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at $161,978.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,413 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,970. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSTK opened at $68.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $684.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSTK. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.17.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

