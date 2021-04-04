LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,063 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,225,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in UBS Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,420,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $16.31.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

