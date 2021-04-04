LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in CDW by 47.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW opened at $169.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.95 and a 200 day moving average of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $169.64.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

